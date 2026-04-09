David Miller’s last-ball hesitation costs Delhi Capitals in one-run thriller against Gujarat Titans

FARIDABAD: Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a heart-wrenching one-run defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Wednesday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) clash, with former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra pointing to a crucial moment in the final over that swung the match.

With two runs needed off the last two balls, DC batter David Miller declined an easy single, leaving the equation at two runs required from the final delivery. Miller then missed Prasidh Krishna’s delivery, and a sharp direct hit from GT wicket-keeper Jos Buttler ran out Kuldeep Yadav as he attempted a desperate run, sealing a dramatic victory for GT.

Chopra explained that Miller’s decision to refuse the single was the turning point of the match. “In high-pressure moments like that, taking the single would have been the safer and wiser choice,” she said. She added that the incident will serve as a lasting lesson for future players, highlighting how a split-second decision can determine the outcome of a game.

“These are historic matches, games that will always be remembered,” Chopra told ANI on Thursday. “This one, in particular, will be remembered for what happened in that crucial moment. That single decision. The narrative now is that he should have taken the single—the match might have gone into a Super Over, what would have happened then is anyone’s guess. But at that moment, taking the single was the right call. Any batter who refuses a single in such a tight situation will remember this incident and what can happen. In that sense, it’s significant. A new chapter has been added to cricket history.”