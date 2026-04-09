IPL 2026: Shubman Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate in GT’s win over DC

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during Match No. 14 of the Indian Premier League 2026 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, which GT won by one run in a last-ball finish.

“Gujarat Titans (GT) Captain Shubman Gill has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 14 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi,” said an IPL media advisory.

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined INR 12 lakh,” it added.

The fine comes as part of IPL regulations aimed at ensuring teams maintain the required pace of play, with penalties imposed for breaches of minimum over-rate rules.

Gujarat Titans secured their first win of the season with a one-run victory over the hosts in a high-scoring contest on Wednesday.

Batting first, GT posted 210 for four, powered by half-centuries from Shubman Gill (70), Washington Sundar (55) and Jos Buttler (52). Rashid Khan (3/17) and Prasidh Krishna (2/52) played key roles with the ball.