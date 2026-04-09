IPL 2026: Shubman Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate in GT’s win over DC

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during Match No. 14 of the Indian Premier League 2026 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, which GT won by one run in a last-ball finish.
“Gujarat Titans (GT) Captain Shubman Gill has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 14 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi,” said an IPL media advisory.
“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined INR 12 lakh,” it added.
The fine comes as part of IPL regulations aimed at ensuring teams maintain the required pace of play, with penalties imposed for breaches of minimum over-rate rules.
Gujarat Titans secured their first win of the season with a one-run victory over the hosts in a high-scoring contest on Wednesday.
Batting first, GT posted 210 for four, powered by half-centuries from Shubman Gill (70), Washington Sundar (55) and Jos Buttler (52). Rashid Khan (3/17) and Prasidh Krishna (2/52) played key roles with the ball.
Chasing 211, Delhi Capitals were led by a brilliant 92 from KL Rahul and an unbeaten 41 from David Miller but fell agonisingly short, finishing at 209 for eight.
In a nail-biting finish, Miller declined a single off the penultimate delivery from Prasidh Krishna and then missed the final ball while attempting a run. Kuldeep Yadav was run out on the last ball following a direct hit from Jos Buttler.
After the win, Gill said, “Very pleased to get over the line in this one. (on what he felt when Miller didn't take the run off the 5th ball?) We have a chance to win. (chat before the last ball with Prasidh) No, we were just discussing whether to go for the yorker or to go for the slower one. But, you know, we decided that giving the wicket how it's playing, the slower one, if you bowl a good slower one, it'll be difficult to hit that for a boundary.”
He added that fielding lapses had an impact in such a close contest. “Apart from the overthrows that I gave and the boundary that I gave, I think those 5-6 runs, obviously in fielding, make a difference, especially in a game like this, you see you're winning by one run. So every effort and every misfield or every good effort counts. Definitely very pleased, you know, 210. We always thought on this wicket, we are 10-15 runs above par. It won't be like even when we were batting in the death, it wasn't easy to hit the big boundaries, just hitting, the slowness of the wicket. And we thought if we bowl well, you know, we should be able to win this one,” Gill said.
With the win, Gujarat Titans are placed sixth in the IPL 2026 points table with two points from three matches and a net run rate of -0.270, while Delhi Capitals are fourth with four points from three matches and a net run rate of +0.811.
Gujarat Titans will next face Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Sunday, while Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Saturday.
(With inputs from ANI)