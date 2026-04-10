If you don't take responsibility, you cannot help your team win games: Kaif on Rishabh Pant

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has criticised Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant despite the team's win over Kolkata Knight Riders, saying the keeper-batter must improve his game awareness and take more responsibility for consistent results.

Despite Pant's underwhelming knock of 10 runs and a poor top-order performance, LSG managed to win a last-ball thriller by three wickets in Kolkata on Thursday, thanks to Mukul Choudhary's six-filled half-century from a difficult situation.

Pant has been patchy, scoring two below-par scores on either side of a half-century in his three games so far.

Kaif pointed out the inconsistency, saying that an experienced player like him should strive to bat through the chase and not throw away his wicket.

"...the team needed him to stay till the end," Kaif said on Star Sports.

"He is an experienced player, having been in the IPL since 2016. The situation when he came out to bat was not particularly difficult. LSG had already scored 41 in the first five overs. One batter needed to take responsibility and bat through the chase. That role was meant for Pant.

"As captain, if you don't take responsibility, you cannot help your team win games. Yes, he did well against SRH, but he needs to find consistency. Playing one good knock and then failing in the next few games is not enough. He has to read the match situation better and learn when to shift gears," he said.