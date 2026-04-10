IPL 2026: Pressure piling on Samson, Gaikwad as CSK extend search for two points

CHENNAI: The seasoned opening duo of Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be under immense pressure to perform as Chennai Super Kings extend search for their first win of the season against Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Saturday.

With three losses at three different venues, CSK have begun the season on an uninspiring note. Whether in batting or bowling, significant improvement is needed if they are to compete with rival teams.

The absence of Dewald Brevis has also impacted the balance of the side. The explosive South African batter is expected to make a comeback from injury against Delhi Capitals.

However, there is no clarity over the return of M S Dhoni, who is yet to play this season due to a calf strain.

The opening combination of Samson and Gaikwad needs to come good before things go out of reach for CSK. Kartik Sharma too needs to step up in the middle while Prashant Veer has done well in the lower order.

The only batter who has shown consistency is Sarfaraz Khan who has a point to prove this season.