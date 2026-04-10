Thushara apologises to SLC, considers withdrawing IPL NOC case

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara, who had taken his cricket board to court for denying him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for IPL participation, has now extended an apology to the governing body and is considering withdrawing his case.

Sri Lanka Cricket sources said that Thushara had apologised in an e-mail to SLC, stating that it was not his intention to "cause inconvenience to the governing body".

He was "seeking fairness and justice", as he felt he had been treated unfairly.

The development came as the SLC on Thursday told the District Court here that objections would be filed on Thushara's application seeking court intervention to enable his participation in the 2026 IPL.

The 31-year-old had filed a case seeking an order directing Sri Lanka Cricket to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

SLC had declined his request, citing failed fitness tests.

The court accepted SLC’s plea and scheduled the next hearing for April 23.

Thushara has 30 T20 international appearances to his credit since 2022.

He was set to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore this season, having previously played in 2024 and 2025.