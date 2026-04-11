IPL 2026: Abhishek’s 28-ball 74 powers SRH to 219/6 before Punjab Kings fight back

Abhishek Sharma unleashed a brutal onslaught with a blistering 28-ball 74 before Punjab Kings rallied to stop Sunrisers Hyderabad at 219 for six in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Sent in, Abhishek and Travis Head (38 off 23 balls) blew away the PBKS bowlers with a 120-run opening partnership in a mere 8.1 overs.

The home team, however, made a comeback after Shashank Singh (2/20 in 3 overs) removed both openers in one over and, as a result, SRH, who were 120 for no loss at the start of the ninth over, ended inside 220.

Xavier Bartlett (1/42 in 4 overs) bowled a brilliant final over, conceding just five runs.

This was after Abhishek smashed eight sixes and five fours.

Abhishek got off the blocks quickly, slashing Arshdeep Singh over cover for a boundary after the left-arm seamer offered him width to free his arms.

He picked up a couple of boundaries against Bartlett and then launched into Arshdeep, collecting 24 runs with the help of two fours and two maximums, including a straight six and another off a top edge over third man.

Marco Jansen, too, was taken to the cleaners, conceding 16 runs in the left-arm quick’s first over as SRH reached 60 for no loss in four overs.

Abhishek reached his half-century in 18 balls with a six over long-on off a Vyshak Vijaykumar slower ball, and two balls later, a low full toss was lofted over long-on for another maximum to signal the end of another 24-run over, which propelled SRH to 84 for no loss in five overs, the best powerplay score at this venue.

Abhishek enjoyed registering his first half-century of the season and received a hug from Head before the two resumed their power-hitting.

Bartlett came back, but the onslaught continued unabated as Head struck three consecutive boundaries and Abhishek pummelled one over deep midwicket for a maximum to bring up SRH’s 100 inside the powerplay.