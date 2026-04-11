IPL 2026: DC wins the toss, opts to bowl against CSK in Chepauk showdown

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Auqib Nabi and Ashutosh Sharma in place of Vipraj Nigam and Nitish Rana.

Axar confirmed that Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi Dar, who was bought for Rs 8.40 crore at last year’s auction, would feature in the XI.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad also confirmed two changes, with Dewald Brevis and Gurjapneet Singh coming into the side.

CSK are currently on a three-match losing streak, having suffered defeats at three different venues, and will be looking for a turnaround in form.

The Gaikwad-led side is yet to open its account this season and continues its search for its first two points.

In contrast, Delhi Capitals have had a strong start to their campaign, registering two wins before a narrow one-run loss to Gujarat Titans.

All eyes will also be on Sanju Samson, who was traded from Rajasthan Royals to CSK but has struggled so far, scoring 6, 7 and 9 in his three outings this season.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (bowling first): KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Chennai Super Kings (batting first): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh.