IPL 2026: Punjab Kings opt to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chandigarh

Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 clash at New Chandigarh on Saturday, with captain Shreyas Iyer opting to assess the pitch conditions early.
At the toss, Iyer said the decision was based on understanding how the surface plays, adding that the side has been performing well and needs to continue backing each other.
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Ishan Kishan said he was backing his bowlers to execute their plans.
Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, speaking on broadcast, suggested that a total in the range of 170–180 could be a par score on the surface.
He noted that while there is not much grass on the wicket, there could be some grip for the spinners, especially in a day game.
"From a team perspective, we're looking at some of those SRH batters and they are incredibly destructive. But just to talk about the wicket quickly, it's a day game, so it's going to be slightly different. We've seen scores here of 160, 170 a couple of weeks ago. Again, a low scoring game. So I think the bowlers are the ones that are smiling. We're not going to get those big 220s, 230s this afternoon. I think batting first, you'll see that 170 kind of area and then as the sun starts to drop down, it'll skid on and become a little bit better. I think you're gonna find your match-up. On this pitch, it just brings them a little bit closer together. You can hold your length a little bit," said Steyn.
The conditions could bring Punjab Kings spinner Harpreet Brar into consideration as an Impact Player option.
Sunrisers Hyderabad handed opportunities to Salil Arora and Praful Hinge, who came in for Liam Livingstone and Jaydev Unadkat, with Hinge making his IPL debut.
Punjab Kings, unbeaten so far this season, will look to continue their strong run and avenge their defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad last year, when the 2016 champions chased down a target of 246. SRH, meanwhile, have had a mixed start, losing two of their first three matches.
Punjab Kings starting XI: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga.