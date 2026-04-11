IPL 2026: Punjab Kings opt to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chandigarh

Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 clash at New Chandigarh on Saturday, with captain Shreyas Iyer opting to assess the pitch conditions early.

At the toss, Iyer said the decision was based on understanding how the surface plays, adding that the side has been performing well and needs to continue backing each other.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Ishan Kishan said he was backing his bowlers to execute their plans.

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, speaking on broadcast, suggested that a total in the range of 170–180 could be a par score on the surface.

He noted that while there is not much grass on the wicket, there could be some grip for the spinners, especially in a day game.