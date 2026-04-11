Jadeja reaches 4,000 runs, 200 wickets milestone in T20s

GUWAHATI: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja added another milestone to his decorated T20 career on Friday, becoming only the second Indian cricketer to complete the double of 4,000 runs and 200 wickets in the format.

The landmark came during Rajasthan’s match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where Jadeja contributed an unbeaten 24 off 25 balls in a steep chase of 203. While his knock was modest, it was enough to push him past the 4,000-run mark in T20 cricket.

In 350 T20 appearances, Jadeja now has 4,016 runs at an average of 26.59 and a strike rate of 130.47, alongside 238 wickets at an average of 30.70. He is the 25th player overall to achieve the all-round double, underlining his consistency and longevity in the format.

In the IPL specifically, Jadeja has amassed 3,291 runs from 258 matches at an average of 28.12, while also claiming 173 wickets, further cementing his status as one of the league’s most reliable all-rounders.

As for the match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a competitive 201/8 after being asked to bat first. Captain Rajat Patidar led from the front with a fluent 63 off 40 balls, while Virat Kohli provided early momentum with a brisk 32 off 16. Venkatesh Iyer added late impetus with an unbeaten 29 off 15 deliveries.

Rajasthan’s bowling effort was led by Ravi Bishnoi, Jofra Archer and Brijesh Sharma, who picked up two wickets apiece to keep RCB from running away with the game.