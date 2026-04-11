Mumbai Indians unfazed by Bumrah’s wicketless run ahead of RCB clash, says Pollard

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians are not concerned about Jasprit Bumrah’s wicketless run in the ongoing Indian Premier League, batting coach Kieron Pollard said on Saturday, adding that the franchise will maintain a flexible approach with India batter Tilak Varma.

Mumbai Indians, who are coming off two consecutive defeats after a winning start to IPL 2026, will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Sunday, aiming to snap their losing run.

"Sometimes the best form of attack is also defence. We're not looking too much into the wicketless nature of Jasprit Bumrah," Pollard told reporters here ahead of MI's training session on Saturday.

Pollard was asked why Bumrah lacked pace against Rajasthan Royals when their openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attacked MI bowlers.

"If the ball is going at 100 knots out of the ground, you don't want to fight fire with fire, right? You want to try something different," he replied.

"In our camp, we are not concerned about Jasprit Bumrah. There's no issue. You guys go into the intricacies of data and pace and wickets and all of that. We don't look at cricket like that," Pollard added.

Pollard dismissed concerns over Will Jacks’s delayed arrival, saying the England allrounder is expected to join the squad soon.

"We are expecting him very soon. As you alluded to fitness issues, to my knowledge, I don't know anything about that," he said, adding that Mitchell Santner has trained well in the leadup to this contest.

Pollard said players will have to be flexible in the batting lineup when asked if Tilak’s varying position could be behind his lack of runs.