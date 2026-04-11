Samson steps up as Super Kings seek first win of season

CHENNAI: "He hopes he plays soon this season," was what Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said when asked about former captain and franchise legend MS Dhoni's availability. The MA Chidambaram Stadium erupted in excitement, knowing that the wait will be over soon.

For Saturday, the CSK fans donning the number seven on their backs thronged in numbers, as CSK take on Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. As the five-time winners come in desperate for a win, the fans are ensuring that their support spurs the players.

As early as 5.45 pm, the fans in patches across the stadium made sure the noise decibels remained high, with their whistles. Outside the stadium, fans were swarming the streets to enter their seats. What caught most of their eyes is the jersey sellers trying to bring different colours along with yellow, which remains to be the identity of CSK.