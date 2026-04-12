50-second meeting, continued trust: Behind Samson's first CSK ton

"Yeah, the hundred really means a lot. To be very honest. I think the trust they (CSK) showed in me, I think it was very responsible kind of a feeling that I need to put in a show. I needed to stand up and say, ‘okay, we are still in the tournament.’ And luckily everything came off very nicely," Sanju told the broadcasters after CSK’s 23-run win."I think, it's not easy to start off the tournament like this in a different franchise, but it never felt like it's a different franchise. I think it's like coming to another home," he added. Sanju also lauded the team and the fans for the support, the belief in the team and in particular in his ability to deliver.

"I think people are so sweet, so nice. And everyone is so calm and relaxed. Even losing three games in a row, we just had a meeting of 50 seconds on Saturday. I think that shows how relaxed the franchise is and that really connects with the person I am. So I think I am very happy to be here." explained Sanju. Samson and Ayush Mhatre, the U-19 WC winning captain were involved in a century stand for the second wicket which set up the platform for CSK to win their first match of the season.