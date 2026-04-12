50-second meeting, continued trust: Behind Samson's first CSK ton

CHENNAI: Sanju Samson’s signing by the Chennai Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals was met with a lot of expectations before the season. It went further up when the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter helped India win the T20 World Cup recently, bagging the Player of the Tournament award.
However, in the three games he played before Saturday, Samson could not replicate the form he had in the World Cup. Additionally, CSK have lost three on the trot, and beating Delhi Capitals would stem the rot.
And thus his match-winning unbeaten century (115 n.o) came as a big relief for him as well as his team. Samson was happy to contribute to CSK's win and also took the opportunity to dedicate the hundred to head coach Stephen Fleming.
"Yeah, the hundred really means a lot. To be very honest. I think the trust they (CSK) showed in me, I think it was very responsible kind of a feeling that I need to put in a show. I needed to stand up and say, ‘okay, we are still in the tournament.’ And luckily everything came off very nicely," Sanju told the broadcasters after CSK’s 23-run win."I think, it's not easy to start off the tournament like this in a different franchise, but it never felt like it's a different franchise. I think it's like coming to another home," he added. Sanju also lauded the team and the fans for the support, the belief in the team and in particular in his ability to deliver.
"I think people are so sweet, so nice. And everyone is so calm and relaxed. Even losing three games in a row, we just had a meeting of 50 seconds on Saturday. I think that shows how relaxed the franchise is and that really connects with the person I am. So I think I am very happy to be here." explained Sanju. Samson and Ayush Mhatre, the U-19 WC winning captain were involved in a century stand for the second wicket which set up the platform for CSK to win their first match of the season.
"Yeah, absolutely. I think it's very important to have a really great partnership in this format. So Ayush, it never looked like he's just coming out of under-19. He's showed so much maturity. I think he was hitting those sixes, also calculative. So that shows the amount of character and clarity he has in his batting. So really happy," complimented Sanju.
The World Cup hero felt that one has to keep learning and revisit the basics to be in shape for the challenges ahaed.
"To be honest, I think I have failed a lot. So failing a lot tells you how you need to come back. I think so failing a lot definitely mentally you think about, okay, ‘do you need to go a bit hard or do you need to change your gameplan’. So mind gets a bit here and there. So I think you need to bring your mind and body to the basics," he said.
"So I am 31 years old and I've spent a lot of time in this sport. So I need to know what my basics are. So I think basics are to get in mentally different zone and also physically do your basics right. I think as a batter you also know, that we need to come back to timing the ball. Just looking the ball coming out of nicely from the bowler's hand, so all those things. So we did some really good sessions day before with our supporting staff and very happy things have come nicely," he added.
When Sanju edged it towards the boundary at third man, he punched the air, raised the batter, and saluted towards the dugout as he scored his century. Samson revealed that the Rajnikanth-style salute from "Padayappa," was for coach Fleming. Incidentally the former New Zealand batter was under huge pressure to deliver and get CSK back to winning ways. "Yeah that was for Fleming. "I know how hard it can get - leading a franchise for the last five years, I know how mentally challenging it can be. I just wanted to dedicate this to our coach Fleming," he signed off.