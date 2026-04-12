IPL 2026: RR manager Bhinder caught using phone in dugout, breaches anti-corruption protocol

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder has sparked controversy after TV cameras caught him using a mobile phone inside the dugout during the team’s IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The incident, first highlighted on Instagram by a social media influencer, was later confirmed after visuals showed Bhinder using the phone while teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was seated beside him during the Royals’ six-wicket win in Guwahati on Friday.

"Yes, Bhinder has indeed breached the protocol of Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) as cell phones are banned in the dugout during match," a BCCI official confirmed.

On IPL's official website, the concerned clause regarding PMOA protocol 2026 states: "The Team Manager may use a phone in the dressing room but NOT in the dugout."

People in the know feel that Bhinder, who has been associated with the franchise since its inception, was expected to be fully aware of the anti-corruption protocols.

"It could be inadvertent but there has to be some action since it amounts to breach. Whether it will be warning or match ban will depend on match referee and ACU report. Based on that IPL GC can take a call," the senior official said.

Bhinder could face closer scrutiny, especially after Sooryavanshi referred to him as his "local guardian" during the post-match presentation.

(With inputs from PTI)