MI vs RCB: Skipper Patidar leads from front as defending champions win by 18 runs

Walking in at 185/2 in the 15th over, David gave the final push in the death — something he has done immensely well so far. Batting against his former team, David got his first boundary in the 17th over. He slapped a slow ball of Hardik Pandya towards extra covers. In the same over, the Australian slammed a free-hit — a knee-height full toss — into the stands for six He then went on to take on Jasprit Bumrah for a boundary and a maximum in the following over.

For the Mumbai pacers, it was another night to forget, especially after the hammering they received in Guwahati a few days ago. Bumrah is yet to open his IPL account for the season, but kept it tight with his bowling. Along with Hardik, other pacers like Shardul Thakur and Trent Boult, continued to leak runs, while spinners Mitchell Santner and Mayank Markande were at the receiving ends of aggressive batting from RCB.