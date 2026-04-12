‘No panic, no over-practising’: CSK coach Eric Simons says Sanju Samson mirrors MS Dhoni’s calm mindset

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach Eric Simons praised MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson for their calmness and deep understanding of the game, saying Dhoni is among the most composed players he has worked with while Samson reflects a similar unflustered and confident approach, without overdoing preparation.

"I've had the privilege to spend many years playing, being involved with Dhoni, he's one of the calmest cricketers I've ever come across. And Sanju Samson's not far behind that, he just understands the game from that perspective, I've seen no panic, no sense of practising more, doing more, maybe even less," Simons said in the post-match press conference.

After three quiet outings for his new Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Sanju Samson announced his arrival in style with a majestic century against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Chennai on Saturday.

Simons emphasised that a player of Samson's class will inevitably bounce back from poor form. Simons stressed there was never any doubt about Samson's ability, highlighting that top players must trust their skills, stay confident, and remain patient, as success will follow.