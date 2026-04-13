ACSU investigation underway on mobile phone usage at RR dugout; medical emergency reason?

CHENNAI: Rajasthan Royals' manager Romi Bhinder has come under the scanner for using a mobile phone in the team dugout during their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday.

Bhinder has been served a notice and asked to explain his situation to the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI — it is against Players and Match Officials Area protocol to use mobile in dugout — in the next 48 hours. "We have asked the ACSU to investigate and file a report on the incident," IPL Governing Council Chair Arun Dhumal told The New Indian Express.

Sources in the know of things, meanwhile, claimed that Bhinder was carrying the phone as a precautionary measure because both his lungs collapsed in the past and he was on ventilator for nearly a week before being shifted to the ICU where he spent around three weeks. A former ACSU official also confirmed that one mobile phone can be carried to the dugout, preferably by the team manager, for medical emergencies but the calls could only be received or made from the dressing room.

"Both of his lungs had collapsed and that medical emergency meant he spent nearly a month in a Nagpur hospital," said one of the sources in the know of things. Bhinder was caught by the cameras using the mobile. What may have compounded the matter was opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was having a look at his mobile. Since then, the clip has gone viral. It led to the BCCI serving Bhinder a notice.

"Romi has lost more than 10 kilos due to medical issues. He has asthma as well because of which he is advised not to walk a long distance or climb stairs frequently. He is with the team and performed various roles for the franchise. Hence he knows the rules and regulations but that phone was in his possession due to medical reasons. Besides, possessing a mobile phone and a laptop in the dugout is allowed as per the protocol. The only problem was the usage but again he was not making calls or receiving any of them. He was just scrolling his phone. He has time and he will try to explain his point of view to the ACSU officials," added another source.

The match was held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Rajasthan won the contest by six wickets, chasing 202 in just 18 overs with Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel slamming fifties. "We are hopeful that the ACSU officials will keep Romi's medical conditions in mind before arriving at a conclusion. The problem was he had to walk at least 50 steps before climbing around 20 steps to reach the dressing room and do the same to return to the dugout. That must have forced him to check the phone at the dugout itself," one of the above-mentioned sources added.