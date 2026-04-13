JSW sports to partner with CAB for Bengal T20 league

KOLKATA: JSW Sports has secured a three-year mandate from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to serve as the Commercial, Marketing & Operations Partner for the Bengal Pro T20 League.

As part of the mandate, JSW Sports will lead the league’s commercialisation, marketing strategy, end-to-end league operations, and broadcast production, with a focus on delivering a seamless, high-quality league experience across all stakeholder and fan touchpoints.

This integrated mandate positions JSW Sports at the forefront of shaping the league’s strategic and operational roadmap over the next three years.