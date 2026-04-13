JSW sports to partner with CAB for Bengal T20 league

KOLKATA: JSW Sports has secured a three-year mandate from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to serve as the Commercial, Marketing & Operations Partner for the Bengal Pro T20 League.
As part of the mandate, JSW Sports will lead the league’s commercialisation, marketing strategy, end-to-end league operations, and broadcast production, with a focus on delivering a seamless, high-quality league experience across all stakeholder and fan touchpoints.
This integrated mandate positions JSW Sports at the forefront of shaping the league’s strategic and operational roadmap over the next three years.
It was announced during a launch event for Season 3. CAB President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was present along with other top officials of the cricketing body.
The upcoming edition will also see the addition of a ninth franchise, Novus Purulia Royals, further expanding the league’s footprint.
“Our focus will be on building a commercially robust, operationally efficient, and fan-first league that delivers long-term value for all stakeholders - players, franchises, partners, and fans. Having engaged with stakeholders on-ground, we see strong momentum and appetite to build a differentiated league experience that resonates both locally and nationally," Divyanshu Singh, CEO of JSW Sports said.
Bablu Kolay, Secretary of the CAB said, “JSW Sport's expertise across commercialisation, marketing, and league operations will play a key role in scaling the league further. We look forward to working closely with them to enhance the overall quality, visibility, and impact of the competition.