Mumbai Indians must reduce over-reliance on Bumrah for consistency in IPL, says Faf du Plessis

Mumbai Indians have to cut down their over-reliance on Jasprit Bumrah if they are to find consistency in the IPL, says former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis.

The Mumbai Indians, perennial slow starters, have lost three games in a row after opening their campaign with a win.

On Sunday night, they conceded 240 runs against RCB and failed to chase the target.

Pacer Bumrah is their trump card but is yet to pick up a wicket in four games.

Du Plessis reckons MI need to look beyond Bumrah's four overs and use their pace spearhead judiciously at the same time.

"When you look at that bowling attack, especially in high-scoring games of 250 or more, you have to assess what the rest of the attack is conceding beyond Bumrah's four overs, which are usually very economical. That's where Mumbai Indians need to find answers," du Plessis told Star Sports.