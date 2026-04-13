'Scoring 200-plus regularly gives us belief,' says Rajat Patidar after RCB beat MI

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, registering their highest-ever total at the venue in a high-scoring encounter in the Indian Premier League.

Powered by a blistering 78 off 36 balls from Phil Salt, who was named Player of the Match, and a rapid 53 off 20 from skipper Rajat Patidar, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a formidable total that ultimately proved decisive. Patidar’s innings also included a 17-ball half-century, making it the fastest fifty by a captain in the tournament’s history.

In response, Mumbai Indians were kept in check despite the challenging conditions and late resistance. With the ball, Krunal Pandya (1/26) and Suyash Sharma (2/47) played key roles in containing the opposition, while disciplined spells across the attack ensured RCB defended the total successfully.

Speaking after the match, Patidar credited the team’s aggressive batting approach and growing confidence, noting that the side has consistently been posting totals above 200. He highlighted the depth in the batting lineup, pointing to contributions from Virat Kohli, Salt, and Tim David, among others, as key to their momentum.

Krunal Pandya praised the platform set by the top order, singling out Salt’s counter-attacking display in the powerplay and Patidar’s consistency across innings. He also acknowledged the influence of support staff, including batting coach Dinesh Karthik, for refining the team’s approach.