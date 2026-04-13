'We’re close, just need to execute': Rutherford remains positive after MI's third straight defeat in IPL 2026

The Mumbai Indians (MI) slumped to their third consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, losing by 18 runs to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

A major concern for the five-time champions has been their lack of breakthroughs with the ball. MI have managed just 15 wickets so far this season, with spearhead Jasprit Bumrah yet to open his account. Despite this, MI all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford played down concerns, crediting opposition batters for their dominance.

“It’s definitely not a concern. If we’re honest, other teams have batted really well. We have to give credit where it’s due,” Rutherford said after the match, adding that marginal adjustments in field placements and execution could make the difference going forward.

Rutherford himself produced a standout performance, smashing an unbeaten 71 off just 31 deliveries. His knock now stands as the second-highest score for MI from No. 6 or lower, behind Hardik Pandya’s explosive 91 against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019. His nine sixes also equalled the franchise record for most sixes from that batting position.

Reflecting on MI’s struggles, Rutherford emphasised that the team’s losses have come down to fine margins rather than systemic issues.

“Our preparation has been good. It’s just small moments — three or four deliveries here and there — that are making the difference. The key is to keep learning and improving,” he said.