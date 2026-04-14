CSK vs KKR: Chance for Gaikwad to step as Super Kings look to build momentum at home

CHENNAI: Long before Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to field first, the focus ahead of the IPL match was on one man: Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. The captain breathed a sigh of relief after the first win against the Delhi Capitals, but would still be feeling the heat.
As a batter, Gaikwad is yet to step for Chennai this season. And that is a concern for both him and the team. From the time MS Dhoni made that famous "spark" comment about youngsters in the set-up six years ago, if there was one rising star for the franchise, it is Gaikwad. His growth as a batter was so significant that the Maharashtra star was adopted as one of their own by the CSK fans. He was, after all, someone who grew up to become their captain. Take 2021 or 2023, Gaikwad was in the middle of it all, contributing as a batter.
This year, however, has not been the same. And it has been telling, especially with the stature of his opening partner and new signing Sanju Samson hovering over him. The last few games have been sort of a test of loyalty for CSK fans, and they have shown up in numbers. Tuesday was no different as fans were everywhere on Walajah Road by 4.30 PM despite the simmering heat. It helped that Tuesday was a state holiday (Tamil New Year) and CSK won their previous match, but the next few hours are crucial for Gaikwad and his team.
The skipper will be keen to stamp his authority as batter and captain, while the Super Kings will look to build on the momentum and secure their second win. They are up against a wounded Kolkata, who are yet to register their first win of the season. As both Samson and Gaikwad walked to the middle for the second consecutive time at home, they hope to put on a strong start. Could CSK and Gaikwad come out on top?