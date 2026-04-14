CSK vs KKR: Chance for Gaikwad to step as Super Kings look to build momentum at home

This year, however, has not been the same. And it has been telling, especially with the stature of his opening partner and new signing Sanju Samson hovering over him. The last few games have been sort of a test of loyalty for CSK fans, and they have shown up in numbers. Tuesday was no different as fans were everywhere on Walajah Road by 4.30 PM despite the simmering heat. It helped that Tuesday was a state holiday (Tamil New Year) and CSK won their previous match, but the next few hours are crucial for Gaikwad and his team.

The skipper will be keen to stamp his authority as batter and captain, while the Super Kings will look to build on the momentum and secure their second win. They are up against a wounded Kolkata, who are yet to register their first win of the season. As both Samson and Gaikwad walked to the middle for the second consecutive time at home, they hope to put on a strong start. Could CSK and Gaikwad come out on top?