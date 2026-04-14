CSK vs KKR: Sanju, Noor shine as Kings trump Knights

Earlier, CSK started with a bang with Samson scoring three consecutive boundaries in the point area off Vaibhav Arora. He erred in line and length around the off peg and the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter used the pace and bounce of the ball to score runs freely. The century in the previous game against Delhi has certainly boosted his confidence. His opening partner and CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad fell for a paltry score of 7.

Ruturaj went for a slog sweep off Anukul Roy which fell to the hands of Rovman Powell at deep mid-wicket. His lean-patch this season continues.

Mhatre joined Samson at the wicket and got into the act straight away. The U19 World Cup-winning captain scored boundaries at will and his back-to-back sixes off Cameron Green had the crowd on their feet. Later, he struck a hat-trick of boundaries off Arora before his innings came to an end in the last ball of the over. His ambitious pull was held nicely by Ramandeep Singh at deep mid-wicket. Mhatre made 38 off just 17 balls and helped his team make 72 runs inside the power play. After the power play, Rahane brought his mystery spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy into the attack.

Both Samson and Proteas batter Dewald Brevis played with caution, scoring the odd boundary. Both the batters chose to rotate the strike with singles. Veteran Narine varied the angles and did not give room for the batters to play the shots. Varun went wicketless (0/26) but ensured he kept his lines tight. In the next over bowled by Kartik Tyagi, Samson used his feet well and carted him over long off for a huge six. The very next ball, Samson attempted a similar shot, only for the stumps to be castled. Then, Sarfaraz Khan joined Brevis and combined well to keep the scoreboard ticking. The duo kept scoring boundaries on a regular basis, with Brevis punishing Varun.

Arora was brought back into attack and he proved to be expensive as the pair continued to score sixes at will. Sarfaraz whacked the Himachal Pradesh pacer, who bowled a length ball on the slot over the square leg fence. Then, Narine was given the ball by his captain and the veteran repaid his faith by dismissing Sarfaraz.