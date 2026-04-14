'Future of Indian pace attack secure': McClenaghan lauds Sakib, Hinge after dream debuts

Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a commanding all-round performance to end Rajasthan Royals’ four-match winning streak, sealing a convincing 57-run victory in their IPL 2026 clash in Hyderabad on Monday. The win was powered by two impressive debutants, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, whose combined eight-wicket haul dismantled Rajasthan’s chase of 217.

Defending a challenging total, SRH struck early through 21-year-old Sakib Hussain, who made an immediate impact by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal in his opening over. Hussain continued to trouble the Royals’ batting lineup, claiming key wickets including Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, and Ravi Bishnoi. He finished with outstanding figures of 4 for 24, showcasing both control and variation.

Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan, speaking on Star Sports, praised the young seamer’s composure and skill. He highlighted Hussain’s ability to execute slower deliveries effectively, noting similarities to Mustafizur Rahman’s style, albeit from a right-arm angle. According to McClenaghan, Hussain’s early breakthrough played a pivotal role in halting Rajasthan’s momentum.

At the other end, 24-year-old Praful Hinge delivered an equally impactful debut, earning the Player of the Match award. Hinge struck three times in his very first over, removing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with a sharp bouncer before dismissing Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius with precise line and length. He later added the crucial wicket of Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag, finishing with figures of 4 for 34.

McClenaghan commended Hinge’s adaptability and discipline, pointing out how effectively he varied his lengths and maintained pressure in his opening spell—an impressive feat for a debutant on such a stage.

With this victory, Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to fourth place on the points table, registering their second win in five matches. They will next take on Chennai Super Kings at home on Saturday.

(With inputs from ANI)