Sanju Samson named ICC Player of the Month following stellar T20 World Cup run

India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March 2026, following his match-winning performances in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph.

Samson played a key role in India’s title-winning campaign, producing a series of explosive innings at a crucial stage of the tournament. Initially not part of the regular playing XI, the right-hander was drafted into the squad for the Super 8 stage and quickly emerged as one of India’s standout performers.

He started with a composed 24 against Zimbabwe before finding top form with an unbeaten 97 against the West Indies, helping India advance to the semi-finals. Samson carried his momentum into the knockout stages, scoring a blistering 89 against England in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium to power India to a commanding total.

The 31-year-old reserved his best for the final, smashing another 89 to guide India to a dominant win and successfully defend their T20 World Cup crown. Across three crucial matches in March, Samson amassed 275 runs at an outstanding average of 137.50 and a strike rate close to 200, highlighting his dominance in the shortest format.

Reacting to the honour, Samson told the ICC that winning the award was a special moment in his career.