Sanju Samson named ICC Player of the Month following stellar T20 World Cup run

India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March 2026, following his match-winning performances in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph.
Samson played a key role in India’s title-winning campaign, producing a series of explosive innings at a crucial stage of the tournament. Initially not part of the regular playing XI, the right-hander was drafted into the squad for the Super 8 stage and quickly emerged as one of India’s standout performers.
He started with a composed 24 against Zimbabwe before finding top form with an unbeaten 97 against the West Indies, helping India advance to the semi-finals. Samson carried his momentum into the knockout stages, scoring a blistering 89 against England in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium to power India to a commanding total.
The 31-year-old reserved his best for the final, smashing another 89 to guide India to a dominant win and successfully defend their T20 World Cup crown. Across three crucial matches in March, Samson amassed 275 runs at an outstanding average of 137.50 and a strike rate close to 200, highlighting his dominance in the shortest format.
Reacting to the honour, Samson told the ICC that winning the award was a special moment in his career.
“Winning the ICC Player of the Month award is an incredible feeling, especially as it comes during what has been the most unforgettable phase of my cricketing journey. Playing a part in India’s triumph at the Men’s T20 World Cup was truly a dream realised, and it took some time for the magnitude of that moment to fully sink in,” he said.
“This is an exciting era for Indian cricket, with immense talent across the board. I feel grateful for the opportunities I’ve received, and for the trust and support from my teammates and coaching staff that have allowed me to perform at my best,” he added.
This is the first time Samson has received the ICC Player of the Month award, capping a breakthrough tournament that firmly establishes him among the leading performers in T20 cricket.
(With inputs from ANI)