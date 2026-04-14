The Praful Hinge story: How dad's conviction and McGrath connection shaped pacer's career

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Prakash Hinge is a proud father but there is a former accountant in him who is very measured with his choice of words and expression of exhilaration when it comes to celebrating son Praful's match-winning IPL debut.

In fact, the Hinge family didn't even know whether their boy would be playing against Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

"We knew that he was supposed to play against Punjab as he was in the Impact Players list. We never ask him if he is playing. He calls everyday at 10pm before going off to sleep and we just have normal conversation like 'khana khaya (Had food?)'," Prakash told PTI.

"Yesterday, when the IPL telecast started, we saw on TV that he will make his debut. So, we were happy."

The happiness only grew as the game unfolded.

Praful ran through RR's in-form top order in a stunning opening spell of 2-0-6-4 which paved the way for SRH's massive win by 57 runs.

Prakash, who hails from Nagpur, recalled the time he enrolled Praful at the local Gymkhana club after observing his son's interest in cricket when he was around 13 years of age.

"I played in neighbourhood bylanes. My son was interested and I enrolled him in a local academy. Yes, I told him to balance both but also wanted to give him freedom to choose his own path," Hinge senior said in a very matter of fact manner.