CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad calls win over KKR a relief amid lean run, says 'big score is coming soon'

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad described the win over Kolkata Knight Riders as a much-needed relief after a challenging phase in the ongoing IPL 2026 season.

He acknowledged that the pressure of poor form had begun to impact his batting mindset, but said the latest victory helped him regain calm and confidence.

Gaikwad expressed optimism about returning to form and said a big individual score is coming soon, while crediting his teammates for stepping up and easing the burden on him in the meantime.

The CSK captain has had a difficult start to the season, scoring just 63 runs in five innings at an average of 12.60 and a strike rate of 105.0, with scores of 6, 28, 7, 15 and 7, as he continues to search for rhythm at the top of the order.

Chennai Super Kings secured a commanding 32-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Tuesday. KKR is still winless, having lost four and one no result, sitting at the bottom of the table. CSK has climbed to eighth spot in the points table, with four points after this win.