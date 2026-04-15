'I might not be here': England cricket captain Stokes after recovery from major facial injuries

LONDON: Ben Stokes is feeling fortunate to be alive after being struck in the face by a cricket ball, the England captain said on Wednesday.

Stokes needed an operation after breaking his right cheekbone in a freak accident, and sustaining other facial injuries, while coaching his county team Durham's academy players in February.

Speaking in an in-house interview with the England and Wales Cricket Board, the 34-year-old all-rounder said: “I copped one straight in the face. Pretty nasty but, funnily, probably the best result of a bad situation, to be honest.

"Just a couple of inches one way or the other, I might not be here doing this interview if I didn't turn my head round. All things considered, although I had pretty major facial surgery to sort it out, it was a bit of a mess...I've got out quite lucky. So pretty thankful for that.

“Obviously set everything back about a month, five weeks, with getting back to where I wanted to be to play at the start of the season for Durham. But I just had to sort of quickly go back to the drawing board and put a plan together to get me ready to play a couple of games for Durham before the test summer starts.

“At the back end of all that now but it was a pretty scary situation. Thankfully still here and everything's all right.”

Stokes is expected to be ready to lead his country in the first test of the English summer against New Zealand at Lord's on June 4 as it looks to bounce back from a 4-1 Ashes drubbing.