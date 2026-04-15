Playing all formats for India is blessing not a challenge: Washington Sundar

NEW DELHI: All-format players are a shrinking breed as cricket's calendar becomes more crowded then ever but happy to be a part of that tribe, Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar sees it as a "beautiful blessing" rather than a massive challenge.

Washington, who has had to deal with a fair share of injuries in his India career that began in 2017, has been a regular member of the national squad over the past 18 months.

"Being an all-format player for the Indian cricket team is a massive blessing. Because we all know the kind of cricket that the Indian team has always played," he told PTI in an interview.

"And getting to play three formats is a beautiful blessing. And obviously, looking forward to a lot of more good contributions from myself and eventually win a lot of games for my country," he said.

The all-rounder played only a couple of games in India's T20 World Cup campaign at home but delivered notable performances in the longest format.

He came of age in Test cricket with a match-saving hundred alongside Ravindra Jadeja against England in Manchester last year.

That gritty effort was followed by an explosive fifty in the fifth and final Test at the Oval where India were able to level the series.

Washington, currently doing the job for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, said he has worked extensively on his fitness in recent past which has helped him get regular opportunities across formats.

He had a side strain leading into the T20 World Cup but was able to recover just in time.