CSK suffer blow as pacer Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of IPL 2026 with quadriceps injury

NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the IPL with a quadriceps injury after reporting pain in his right hip during their April 14 clash against KKR. He had featured in all five matches for CSK so far.

He was one of the consistent performers for CSK in the initial stage of the tournament.

"It is a grade 2 tear and the rehab will take at least 10-12 weeks," said an IPL source.

The left arm pacer has played 11 ODIs and 18 T20s for India with the last appearance coming in July 2024.

(With inputs from PTI)