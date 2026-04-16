IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians name Punjab pacer Krish Bhagat as replacement for injured Atharva Ankolekar

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians on Thursday named Krish Bhagat as a replacement for injured Atharva Ankolekar for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

The 21-year-old Punjab all-rounder is a right-handed batter and right-arm pacer, adding depth with his bowling and lower-order batting ability.

He was part of Mumbai Indians trials for the past two years, having played for the Reliance in the DY Patil T20 cup in 2026 and has been a support bowler with the team since pre-season this year.

"Krish has consistently impressed the coaching staff with his dedication, work ethic, and the quality he brings to every session and practise games that he played for Mumbai Indians," said Mumbai Indians in a statement.

"His commitment and development over the years, both in domestic and at Mumbai Indians practise sessions this season have earned him this well-deserved opportunity to transition into the main squad."

(With inputs from PTI)