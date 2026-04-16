SA T20I chance for youngsters to make a mark: Kaur

CHENNAI: When India women landed in Australia for the multi-format series earlier this year, they had 11 matches to prepare for the T20 World Cup in June. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co beat the hosts in the shortest format, made history and ticked a few boxes in the process before losing the ODIs and the only Test.

Cut to now, the number of matches have come down to eight — five of those begin Friday against South Africa in South Africa on Friday. From India's perspective, this series offers a chance for some of the younger players in the team to make an impression and move up the pecking order ahead of the T20 World Cup. And it shows in the squad the selectors have named, which includes Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam and uncapped Anushka Sharma.

It is not something new as well. In the last two years or so, Indian team has seen an influx of youngsters coming through and going out at some point or other. Over the last few months, Vaishnavi Sharma and G Kamalini made their debuts for India after the ODI World Cup triumph. Now, both are not a part of this series. While Vaishnavi has missed out due to combinations, Kamalini, who was injured earlier and is fit now, was replaced by Uma Chetry.