SRH’s young pace duo Hinge and Husain add fresh edge ahead of clash with CSK

HYDERABAD: Sunrisers Hyderabad will head into their IPL clash against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday with renewed confidence after the emergence of young pace duo Praful Hinge and Sakib Husain, who produced match-winning performances in their previous outing.

The uncapped pair, drafted in to replace seasoned bowlers Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat, made an immediate impact by ripping through Rajasthan Royals’ top order. The Royals were reduced to 9 for 5 inside the first three overs while chasing 216, eventually collapsing to 159 all out.

Vidarbha pacer Hinge was the standout performer, claiming 4/34 as he dismantled the top order, including Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and skipper Riyan Parag in a fiery opening spell. Bowling from a back-of-a-length and extracting sharp bounce, he set the tone early.

Bihar’s 21-year-old Sakib Husain, who went unsold at the Kolkata Knight Riders auction before making his SRH debut, complemented him well. Using variations in the middle overs, Husain also picked up four wickets to seal a dominant win.