IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Gerald Coetzee as replacement for injured David Payne

Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for David Payne for the remainder of the IPL season ahead of their home match against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

English left-arm pacer Payne, who featured in two matches for SRH this season and claimed two wickets, has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to an ankle injury.

"South African right-arm pacer Coetzee was named the replacement and will join SRH for Rs 2-crore," stated an IPL media advisory.

Coetzee has played four Tests, 14 ODIs and 18 T20Is for South Africa and has 67 international wickets against his name.

Coetzee, who replaces Payne at SRH, has played 14 IPL games in the past, representing Gujarat Titans (2025) and Mumbai Indians (2024).

He has taken 15 wickets across the two seasons.

(With inputs from PTI)