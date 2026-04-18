'Like a Football Coach': Harbhajan Singh on Ashish Nehra’s energetic leadership

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has praised Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra, comparing his energetic, hands-on style to that of a football manager and crediting him for building strong unity within the franchise.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Harbhajan said Nehra’s constant interaction with players and his deep tactical understanding have been key factors behind Gujarat Titans’ success.

“Ashish Nehra is the only person who makes the atmosphere comfortable anywhere, anytime. Wherever he goes, he ensures everyone around him feels at ease,” Harbhajan said in a statement.

Emphasising Nehra’s active involvement during matches, he added, “He is like a football coach. He never sits still. Throughout the match, he keeps finding players and constantly engages with them.”

Harbhajan further noted that Nehra’s greatest strength lies in maintaining team harmony while also providing tactical clarity. “Nehra ji has a great understanding of the game. The work he has done with Gujarat Titans is commendable,” he said.

In the same session, former India batter Suresh Raina spoke about the rise of young pacers Kartik Tyagi and Ashok Sharma in the IPL. He credited Tyagi’s comeback to his discipline and fitness after injury setbacks, while highlighting Ashok Sharma’s inspiring journey, including his elder brother sacrificing his own cricket aspirations to support him.

“Both these young fast bowlers are a great sign for Indian cricket. The future of India’s pace attack looks very promising,” Raina said.