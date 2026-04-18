Varun Chakaravarthy becomes third KKR bowler to take 100 wickets; Sunil Narine tops list with 196 scalps

Varun Chakaravarthy has become only the third bowler to complete 100 IPL wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders, joining Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.

Narine tops the list of leading wicket-takers for KKR with 196 scalps, according to CricViz data, followed by Russell with 122. Chakaravarthy now sits third on the chart with 100 wickets for the Kolkata franchise.

Chakaravarthy reached the milestone after registering bowling figures of 2/34 in 4 overs against the Gujarat Titans on Friday.

In the match, he dismissed GT batters Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar.

Notably, Varun Chakravarthy has mirrored his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders', struggles in the IPL 2026 season, as the match against the Gujarat Titans marked the first time he managed to take wickets in the tournament so far.

Coming to the GT vs KKR match on Friday, Shubman Gill's brilliant 86 off 50 balls guided GT to a five-wicket win in Ahmedabad.