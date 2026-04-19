'He is under immense pressure, his mind appears to be a bit cluttered: Ashwin on CSK skipper Ruturaj

Former India off-spinner R Ashwin believes Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad missed a great opportunity to regain form in the IPL clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad after Ayush Mhatre set the platform with an explosive cameo.

SRH defeated CSK by 10 runs in Hyderabad on Saturday.

After posting 194/9, powered by quick-fire half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, SRH restricted CSK to 184/8 in reply.

Although Mhatre gave CSK an early boost with a 13-ball 30, CSK's chase lost momentum due to disciplined bowling from Eshan Malinga, who finished with figures of 3/29 in four overs.

"It was the best chance for him to score runs. He didn't need to take risks or score at a fast pace because of the way Ayush Mhatre started. They were running away with the powerplay. It was right there for Ruturaj to take some time, score some runs, and come back into form.

"After Ayush Mhatre's wicket, Ruturaj got a very good ball, it's not easy to beat him on the pull. I just feel he is under immense pressure, and his mind appears to be a bit cluttered," Ashwin said on JioHotstar.

Ruturaj is currently experiencing one of his most difficult periods in the IPL, with only 82 runs in his first six matches of the 2026 season.

This poor form has seen him average just 13.67 with a strike rate of 112.33.