'He is under immense pressure, his mind appears to be a bit cluttered: Ashwin on CSK skipper Ruturaj

Former India off-spinner R Ashwin believes Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad missed a great opportunity to regain form in the IPL clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad after Ayush Mhatre set the platform with an explosive cameo.
SRH defeated CSK by 10 runs in Hyderabad on Saturday.
After posting 194/9, powered by quick-fire half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, SRH restricted CSK to 184/8 in reply.
Although Mhatre gave CSK an early boost with a 13-ball 30, CSK's chase lost momentum due to disciplined bowling from Eshan Malinga, who finished with figures of 3/29 in four overs.
"It was the best chance for him to score runs. He didn't need to take risks or score at a fast pace because of the way Ayush Mhatre started. They were running away with the powerplay. It was right there for Ruturaj to take some time, score some runs, and come back into form.
"After Ayush Mhatre's wicket, Ruturaj got a very good ball, it's not easy to beat him on the pull. I just feel he is under immense pressure, and his mind appears to be a bit cluttered," Ashwin said on JioHotstar.
Ruturaj is currently experiencing one of his most difficult periods in the IPL, with only 82 runs in his first six matches of the 2026 season.
This poor form has seen him average just 13.67 with a strike rate of 112.33.
While Malinga shone with the ball for SRH, Praful Hinge, who started his IPL career with a historic three-wicket opening over, leaked plenty of runs in his second game but bowling coach Varun Aaron was supportive of his new pacer and called him a long-term prospect.
Aaron also heaped praise on Malinga for his performance.
"Eshan Malinga is a very underrated bowler. Since the start of the campaign, he has bowled very well. Especially when the ball reverses, he becomes even more effective towards the death overs.
"He can bowl at around 145 km/h, has a sharp bouncer, and can nail the perfect yorker. He is a pure T20 bowler with all-round ability. I believe he can take the new ball as well, not just for us going forward, but even for Sri Lanka."
On Praful experiencing two extremes in two matches, Aaron said, "We have been watching the IPL for so many years, that is the league in a nutshell.
You can take three wickets in the first over, like Praful Hinge did in his first game, and on another day, you can go for 15 runs in an over. So, it's a good learning for him.
"He has witnessed the two extremes in just two games. You might not have bowled well in your first three overs, but you are still able to execute yorkers under pressure and make a comeback in last over, that's character. I think Praful Hinge is in there for the long run."
(With inputs from PTI)