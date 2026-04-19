'It looks pretty bad': CSK batting coach Michael Hussey confirms Ayush Mhatre's hamstring injury

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey revealed that Ayush Mhatre has suffered a hamstring tear, adding that "it looks pretty bad."

The 18-year-old right-handed batter appeared to be in discomfort while running between the wickets during CSK's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Hussey said the full extent of the injury is yet to be determined pending a scan. However, he admitted the issue looks serious and could be a major setback, especially considering the youngster's impressive form.

"It's a hamstring tear. Don't know how bad it is. We'll scan him probably tomorrow or the next day. I'm not sure, but yes, it looks pretty bad. Unfortunately, he's going to be a big loss because he has been in nice touch," Michael Hussey said.

While CSK went down to SRH by 10 runs, Ayush Mhatre impressed with a brisk 30 off just 13 deliveries. He had also been in strong form earlier, scoring 38 off 17 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, along with notable knocks of 59 against Delhi Capitals and 73 against Punjab Kings.

Michael Hussey added that Ayush Mhatre is a promising young talent, and while his absence would be disappointing if he misses games, it could also create an opportunity for another player in the squad to step up and make an impact.