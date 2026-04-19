This could be turning point for SRH, says Steyn after win against CSK

NEW DELHI: Pace great Dale Steyn on Sunday reckoned the victory over Chennai Super Kings could be a "turning point" for Sunrisers Hyderabad, propelling them into the top four of the IPL standings.

SRH are in good form currently, having secured back-to-back wins, including a 10-run victory over CSK at Chepauk on Saturday.

Speaking about the win against CSK on Star Sports, Steyn said, "This victory of SRH against CSK shows that they are back to their best after a slow start to the season."

Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen fired with the bat to guide SRH to 194/9, and the bowlers then responded brilliantly to restrict CSK to 184/8, with Eshan Malinga picking 3/29 in four overs.

"At the mid-innings break, I was having a chat with Heinrich Klaasen, and he told me he felt Sunrisers were probably 10 or 15 runs short of where they needed to be. He said a huge bowling effort would be required to secure the win. That is what Sunrisers went out and did," Steyn said.

"You could see they fielded extremely hard. They took tough catches. They were committed to the cause. When they finally won, I was watching Heinrich Klaasen fielding at long-off. He turned to the crowd, pumped his chest, and held the SRH badge to say, 'Thank you for backing us, we're back in this'. "This could be the turning point for them now, where they just keep climbing up the points table," the former South Africa star said.

During the discussion, Steyn, who has played for SRH in the past, also highlighted Malinga's performance at the death and Klaasen's consistency.