Connolly credits positive intent after 87 in high-scoring win over LSG

Punjab Kings continued their dominant run in the Indian Premier League 2026 season with a convincing 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants in match 29, maintaining their unbeaten streak.

Batting first, Punjab piled up a massive 254/7, powered by explosive half-centuries from Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly. The duo stitched together a remarkable 182-run partnership, with Connolly smashing 87 off just 46 balls, including eight fours and seven sixes. Arya was even more destructive, scoring 93 from 37 deliveries with nine sixes.

Speaking after the match, Connolly praised the batting-friendly conditions and Arya’s brilliance. He admitted he spent much of the innings watching in admiration as Arya dominated the strike. Connolly added that the team’s approach remains simple—play positive cricket, capitalize on loose deliveries, and keep pressure on the bowlers.

In response, Lucknow showed glimpses of a fight. Ayush Badoni (35) and Mitchell Marsh (40) gave a solid start with a 61-run opening stand, while Rishabh Pant contributed a quick 43. However, the steep target proved too much, and they fell well short.

With this win, Punjab Kings climbed to the top of the table with five wins and one no-result, totaling 11 points. Lucknow, meanwhile, remain in eighth place with just two victories from six matches. Notably, Punjab became the first team in IPL history to stay unbeaten after their first six games of a season.

Looking ahead, Punjab Kings will face Delhi Capitals in New Delhi. Connolly emphasized the team’s focus on staying grounded, taking one game at a time, and continuously improving—an approach inspired by his experience with Australia’s cricketing mindset.

(With inputs from ANI)