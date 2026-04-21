Shafali climbs two spots to sixth in ICC rankings for batters, Mandhana slips to fourth

NEW DELHI: India opener Shafali Verma climbed two places to sixth in the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings after her half-century against South Africa in the ongoing five-match T20I series.

Shafali struck a 57 off 38 balls in the second T20I in Durban last Sunday, but India lost to the hosts by eight wickets, slipping to 0-2 in the series.

India had also been defeated in the opening T20I at the same venue by six wickets, with Shafali contributing 34 runs.

India vice-captain and Shafali's opening partner, Smriti Mandhana, has slipped one spot to fourth after an underwhelming showing in the two matches so far, scoring 13 and 12.

She has been overtaken at No.3 by West Indies' Hayley Matthews.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has climbed two places and is now on the brink of the top 10, currently ranked 11th.

She scored an unbeaten 47 in the first T20I.

Women's World Cup hero Jemimah Rodrigues has suffered a notable drop of four places and is now ranked 14th among batters following a subdued run of form.