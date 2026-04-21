'That was a terrible performance': GT batting coach Hayden after big defeat to MI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Titans (GT) suffered a big 99-run defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and their batting coach Matthew Hayden called that a 'terrible performance'.

Addressing the media during the post-match press conference, Hayden said, "As a batting coach, I expect our margins to be a lot smaller than 100 (99 runs). That is an unacceptable scorecard for our batting unit. When you look down at our batting lineup, we've got wonderful players who have to be in a better mindset and better position to take their opportunities, and that will be our expectation moving forward. We've got to be just a lot better than where we were today. That was a terrible performance."

Batting first, MI posted 199/5, powered by a brilliant maiden IPL century from Tilak Varma, who scored an unbeaten 101 off 45 balls. Despite early wickets, MI recovered strongly in the death overs. GT leaked 73 runs in the last four overs, courtesy of Varma's brutal power-hitting. Prasidh Krishna (54/1) and Ashok Sharma (38/0) leaked runs at an economy rate of more than 12 runs per over.

Speaking about the bowling in the last four overs, he said, "When you look back at those last four overs, that was just a horror story. 73 off the last four is unacceptable for world-class players. And that bowling line-up has to reflect on that performance, because it's been a number of times in this tournament where key players like Prasidh have gone for big runs in their overs, and it was purely an executional thing."