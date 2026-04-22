Abhishek’s maturity unquestionable, high-risk game needs leeway: SRH bowling coach Aaron

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Varun Aaron dismissed doubts over Abhishek Sharma’s maturity, even during the opener’s lean patch, and praised his sharp cricketing mind after the batter’s unbeaten 135 against Delhi Capitals in their IPL clash here.

Abhishek anchored the innings from start to finish in SRH’s commanding 47-run victory on Tuesday, showcasing a full range of strokes in a scintillating 135 not out off 68 balls. The knock helped secure the team’s fourth win in seven matches this season.

The young opener had struggled early in the T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka earlier this year, but rediscovered form at the crucial stage of the tournament to play a key role in India lifting the trophy.

He has carried that momentum into the IPL.

"I think he's always had that maturity and that's been there over the last couple of years. You can't be the number one T20 batsman in the world without being mature. Obviously, he's somebody who sees the opposition, sees the surface and decides to play a certain way," said Aaron in the post-match press conference.

Aaron said Abhishek showed he has a sharp cricketing mind, batting with caution early on before shifting gears and going hard at the bowling.

"Today (Tuesday), it wasn't the surface where you could just go hell for leather every single ball. So you have to respect the opponent, you have to respect the surface and he (Abhishek) did exactly that.