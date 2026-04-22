'Decision to bowl part-timer Rana against SRH made no sense': Finch slams Axar for not backing himself

"It is the responsibility of your captain, your senior player, your retained player, your best bowler, an Indian bowler, he is one of your core bowlers in the Indian cricket team. That is no small bit. He's a double World Cup winner. So the fact that he does not trust himself to execute under pressure and to defend himself against any left-handers. To me that says more about his attitude towards it than anything else," he added.

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and opted to field first. A 97-run opening stand between Abhishek and Travis Head (37 in 26 balls, with two fours and two sixes) started things for SRH. Abhishek batted the entire innings, ending with 135* in 68 balls, with 10 fours and 10 sixes, creating partnerships with skipper Ishan Kishan (25 in 13 balls, with two fours and a six) and Heinrich Klaasen (37* in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes), taking SRH to 244/2 in 20 overs.

During the run-chase, after losing Pathum Nissanka early, KL Rahul (37 in 23 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Nitish Rana (57 in 30 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) put together a partnership of 86 runs. But after their dismissals, DC fell apart, with Eshan Malinga (4/32 in four overs), Sakib Hussain (1/29 in four overs) and Harsh Dubey (3/12 in two overs) reducing DC to 195/9.

SRH is in third place in the points table, with four wins and three losses, while DC is at fifth spot with three wins and three losses.

(With inputs from ANI)