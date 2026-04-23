'It wasn’t easy out there': Jadeja reflects on match-winning knock against LSG

Rajasthan Royals returned to winning form in emphatic fashion on Wednesday, handing Lucknow Super Giants their fourth straight defeat in the IPL 2026 season with a 40-run victory in Lucknow.

Batting first on a surface that offered variable bounce and seam movement, RR posted a competitive 159/6, anchored by a composed 43 off 29 balls from Ravindra Jadeja. Shubham Dubey also contributed a quick 19 as Rajasthan looked to recover from regular wicket losses through the innings.

Chasing 160, LSG never found momentum and were bundled out for 119 in 18 overs. The RR attack was led by disciplined spells from Jofra Archer (3 wickets for 20 runs) and Nandre Burger (2 for 27), while Brijesh Sharma also chipped in with two wickets. The collapse was capped by Jadeja’s key breakthrough, dismissing Nicholas Pooran at a crucial stage.

Speaking after the match on broadcast platforms, Jadeja reflected on the challenging batting conditions, noting the red-soil surface offered extra bounce and seam movement. He said partnerships were difficult to build against LSG’s pace attack, and stressed the importance of “taking the innings deep” while still rotating strike and taking calculated risks in T20 cricket.

He also highlighted a tactical approach against the bowling of Mayank Yadav in the death overs, explaining how he used the short boundaries and field settings to his advantage to add valuable late runs for RR.