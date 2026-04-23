Los Angeles Knight Riders' home ground to host 2028 Olympic cricket: ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta on Thursday described the "ground breaking" ceremony of the cricket venue for the 2028 Olympics as the fulfilment of a long-awaited promise, saying the facility, which is also the home ground of the Los Angeles Knight Riders, will help bring the sport to the global showpiece.

"This is a moment in history because what we are breaking ground on today is not simply a cricket field. We are breaking ground on a promise. A promise that took 128 years to keep," Gupta said.

Gupta was speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of the venue for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Gupta said cricket’s return to the Olympics after more than a century was a recognition of the sport’s growing global appeal, following the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) approval of its inclusion in the Los Angeles Games.

"That's how long the world's second most popular sport, a game played and passionately followed by more than 2.5 billion people, has been missing from the Olympic stage.

"When the International Olympic Committee formally approved cricket's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Games, it wasn't just a scheduling announcement. It was a recognition that the Olympics should reflect the sports that billions of people love," he said.

"The International Cricket Council humbly accepted that recognition with our full commitment."