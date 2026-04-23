Starc cleared by CA for IPL return, set to be available for Delhi Capitals' clash against Rajasthan Royals on May 1

Mitchell Starc has been cleared by Cricket Australia to return to the Indian Premier League, with the pacer expected to be available for Delhi Capitals' clash against Rajasthan Royals on May 1.

The left-arm quick has been out of action since January due to elbow and shoulder niggles.

Starc last played a pivotal role in Australia’s Ashes triumph, featuring in all five Tests and winning the Player of the Series award, before turning out in five Big Bash League matches for Sydney Sixers later that month.

"Starc is expected to build up his workloads on the ground in India and is on track to make his debut for the 2026 season in Delhi's May 1 match against Rajasthan Royals," Cricket.com.au reported.

The 36-year-old's absence from the early phase of the IPL had sparked debate over the commitment of overseas players, prompting Starc to address the issue on social media and clarify what he termed "heavily misinformed opinions".