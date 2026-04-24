Devdutt Padik-killing it for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Devdutt Padikkal has always been blessed with the gift of timing, the ease with which runs used to flow from his blade. But in the game’s format, the southpaw has, in the past, tended to lack the power. The past, though, is now a tiny dot in the rearview mirror. Now, he’s showing why he deserves a place in the India side. Over the last year and a bit, the 25-year-old has undergone a complete transformation.

The Kerala-born Karnataka cricketer, who had appeared lost after winning the emerging player of the year award in the league in his debut season in 2020 (473 runs at 124.8), is now batting as if there’s a light around him. On Friday night, under the M Chinnaswamy lights, he stood out even when batting with one of India’s greatest — Virat Kohli. The game began with a fine B Sai Sudharsan century. Kohli, who has had another good start to the season, played some glorious shots in his 44-ball 81. But the highlight came from the innings sandwiched between Sudharsan and Kohli. Padikkal’s 27-ball 55 really was that good. It had timing, finesse, grace and, yes, power.

In an earlier avatar, Padikkal used to get into the innings, avoiding aerial shots till he assessed the pitch and the conditions. Not these days. Now, it’s all about setting the tempo and showing bowlers who’s the boss. Off the first ball he faced, he flicked one Kagiso Rabada off his pads over deep square leg for six. In the dugout, both Dinesh Karthik and Andy Flower may have allowed themselves a smile because Padikkal’s evolution also shows the influence of the coaching set-up in the game’s shortest format. “He has a very smooth swing, long levers and all the ingredients required to play big shots,” Karthik had told Star earlier this month.

“For him, it’s about ensuring those elements remain consistent in practice. Because he bats in the middle order, he often gets fewer balls in a match compared to top-order batters. So, in the nets, it’s important that he faces enough deliveries and stays in good rhythm.”