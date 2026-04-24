Sanju Samson becomes first CSK player to score century against Mumbai Indians; Kumble, Harbhajan hail ton

Spin greats Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh hailed Sanju Samson’s century against Mumbai Indians, calling it one of the finest innings in terms of game awareness and match context, as Chennai Super Kings returned to winning ways in the ongoing IPL.

Samson registered his second hundred of the 2026 IPL season on Thursday, hammering an unbeaten 101 off 54 balls at the Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking on Star Sports, Kumble highlighted the importance of the knock for CSK, who are trying to climb up the points table after a series of disappointing results.

"CSK's success has often been built on strong starts from their openers, and in the last few seasons, that hasn't been consistent. Sanju Samson has stepped up in that context, two unbeaten hundreds in just seven matches, and has been instrumental in carrying the team through," the great leg-spinner observed.

"It's similar to the role Jos Buttler played during Rajasthan's run to the final, and you can clearly see that influence in the way Sanju has evolved his game."

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan described the century as one of the finest knocks from the blade of Samson.