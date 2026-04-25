Ngidi stable after head injury; green corridor ensures swift hospital transfer

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi is "stable" and will be "discharged shortly" from a local hospital after suffering a head injury during his side's IPL match against Punjab Kings here on Saturday.
The South African was taken off the field in an ambulance after he struck his head on the ground while attempting a catch.
He was rushed to BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital for medical examination.
The IPL said that the 30-year-old right-arm pacer complained of headache and neck pain, but he is currently "stable".
"Lungi Ngidi of Delhi Capitals hit his head on the ground while attempting to take a catch during his team's match against Punjab Kings.
He was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance as he complained of a headache and neck pain," IPL said on X.
"Ngidi is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital.
Vipraj Nigam is on the field as a concussion substitute," it added.
A CT scan on Ngidi has also come out normal, and he is currently being evaluated by a neurosurgeon, a source said.
"If all parameters remain normal, he is likely to be discharged soon," the source told PTI.
Ngidi was attempting to pouch a mishit from Punjab opener Priyansh Arya off Axar Patel on the third ball of the second over, but he misjudged the trajectory of the ball, which went past his outstretched right hand while he was airborne.
As a result, the Proteas player landed on his back, and the back of his head struck the Arun Jaitley Stadium surface, leaving him in considerable pain.
He immediately covered his head, trying to recover from the fall, even as on-field medical staff rushed to him with a stretcher.
Ngidi could be seen responding to the support staff as fellow Proteas players Tristan Stubbs and David Miller, along with Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting and Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani, came to check on him.
However, he had to be stretchered into the waiting ambulance before being taken to the hospital.
While he was being transported, Delhi Traffic Police created a green corridor to facilitate swift movement from Arun Jaitley Stadium amid peak traffic conditions.
According to Delhi Traffic Police, information about the medical emergency was received during the match, following which swift coordination was initiated.
Upon contacting match organisers, officials learnt that the player required urgent transfer to hospital.
ACP Traffic (Central District) Sanjay Singh coordinated with the Police Control Room and directed the creation of a green corridor to ensure uninterrupted passage of the ambulance, police officials said.
With coordinated efforts by traffic personnel, the ambulance reached the hospital in 11 minutes, cutting through peak-hour congestion, they added.
(With inputs from PTI)