Ngidi stable after head injury; green corridor ensures swift hospital transfer

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi is "stable" and will be "discharged shortly" from a local hospital after suffering a head injury during his side's IPL match against Punjab Kings here on Saturday.

The South African was taken off the field in an ambulance after he struck his head on the ground while attempting a catch.

He was rushed to BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital for medical examination.

The IPL said that the 30-year-old right-arm pacer complained of headache and neck pain, but he is currently "stable".

"Lungi Ngidi of Delhi Capitals hit his head on the ground while attempting to take a catch during his team's match against Punjab Kings.

He was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance as he complained of a headache and neck pain," IPL said on X.

"Ngidi is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital.

Vipraj Nigam is on the field as a concussion substitute," it added.

A CT scan on Ngidi has also come out normal, and he is currently being evaluated by a neurosurgeon, a source said.

"If all parameters remain normal, he is likely to be discharged soon," the source told PTI.