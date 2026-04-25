RECORD PLAY: Kings rule

CHENNAI: For a moment, it seemed like the Delhi Capitals had caught a break. Vipraj Nigam, coming in as concussion substitute after Lungi Ngidi had to be taken off the field in an ambulance, had removed the dangerous Nehal Wadhera. And now, Punjab Kings’ skipper Shreyas Iyer had mistimed one to the same fielder — Karun Nair – who caught Wadhera.
Punjab were chasing a world record — 265 — total and it seemed possible with 63 needed from 31 balls. However, they had already lost four wickets and another one, especially that of Shreyas who was on 28 from 20 balls, could have been a game-changer.
But, Nair dropped a sitter. Shreyas breathed a sigh of relief and so did Punjab. It only got worse for Capitals and Nair. Shreyas hit a four of the very next ball he faced before being dropped, again, by Nair. At this point, it seemed like destiny and Shreyas was not going to let the chance go.
He rained boundaries on DC bowlers from there on, going from 29 off 21 to 71 not out off 36 balls, taking them across the line and breaking records in the process.
Shreyas, however, did not do it alone. He was helped by Prabhsimran Singh (76 off 26) and Priyansh Arya (43 off 17) who set the tone upfront as PBKS smashed 116/0 in six overs. For Delhi, it did not help that their key bowler in Ngidi got injured.
While trying to take a catch in the fifth over, Ngidi fell on his back and hit his head. For several minutes, he did not move and an ambulance was brought onto the field. Before being stretchered off into the ambulance, he seemed to be responsive and was taken to the hospital. Later, IPL said in a statement that he is stable and under observation.
That left DC players a little rattled. And despite their effort to regroup, PBKS did not take their foot off the steam and recorded the highest chase in T20s.
It also meant that KL Rahul’s sensational unbeaten 152 was all in vain. Rahul, who has moved up the order for Capitals this season, has been delivering consistently with the bat. On Saturday, he was on song again, taking apart PBKS bowlers on a hot Saturday afternoon. Rahul hit 16 fours and nine sixes, showing his full range of strokeplay across the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He had good company in Nitish Rana as the duo added 220 runs for the second wicket. Rana himself hit a 44-ball 91, bringing joy to the Capitals fans as they finished with 264/2.
It, however, was not enough as Shreyas once again led with fire and fury to keep Punjab Kings unbeaten this season. With six wins in seven games, one no result, the 2025 runners-up remain on top of the table.