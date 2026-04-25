RECORD PLAY: Kings rule

CHENNAI: For a moment, it seemed like the Delhi Capitals had caught a break. Vipraj Nigam, coming in as concussion substitute after Lungi Ngidi had to be taken off the field in an ambulance, had removed the dangerous Nehal Wadhera. And now, Punjab Kings’ skipper Shreyas Iyer had mistimed one to the same fielder — Karun Nair – who caught Wadhera.

Punjab were chasing a world record — 265 — total and it seemed possible with 63 needed from 31 balls. However, they had already lost four wickets and another one, especially that of Shreyas who was on 28 from 20 balls, could have been a game-changer.

But, Nair dropped a sitter. Shreyas breathed a sigh of relief and so did Punjab. It only got worse for Capitals and Nair. Shreyas hit a four of the very next ball he faced before being dropped, again, by Nair. At this point, it seemed like destiny and Shreyas was not going to let the chance go.